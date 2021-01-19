Since it’s Trump’s last days in office, people are suspecting that he will be pardoning some familiar faces soon. Headkrack breaks down what is going on behind the Lil Wayne and Donald Trump pardon situation. The Game is returning to music and the reason why is pretty crazy. Fans are thinking we finally may be getting that J. Cole album and here’s why.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Will Donald Trump Pardon Lil Wayne & Is J. Cole’s Highly Anticipated Album Dropping Soon?! was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: