Quavo & Offset Join Alicia Keys’ “17 More Ways” Campaign Highlighting African Americans Lost To Racism

2021 has already showed us that regardless who is in office bigotry is still a big problem in America. Some of music’s biggest names have united to bring light to those we have lost to do this systematic issue.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Alicia Keys has recruited some heavy hitters in entertainment for a worthy cause. The “17 More Ways You Could Be Killed if You Are Black in America” is a follow up to the first edition from 2016 which highlighted 23 ways. This installment stays true to the original by showcasing several African Americans who have since lost their lives due to racism. Included in the tribute were Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, Jeremy McDole, Dominique Clayton, and Terece Crutcher.

Each loss is presented by a different celebrity including Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, T.I., Ty Dolla $ign, Vic Mensa, Quavo, Rapsody, Tiny, 070 Shake, Khalid, A$AP Ferg, and Asian Doll. Offset took to his social media to voice his support. In honor of #MLKDay, I join @breathewithmerevolution and @bma_coalition in the call for @joebiden & @kamalaharris to commit to a Truth Racial Healing and Transformation Commission in their first 100 days.” he wrote.

“2020 will never be forgotten as a year of awakening for many. More than 1,000 people were killed by police violence, with Black people accounting for a disproportionate amount of those deaths,” said Alicia Keys. “We all see it with our own eyes! While we warmly welcome the Biden-Harris administration to the White House this week, let’s hold them accountable to offering actionable, systemic solutions to protecting and empowering Black Lives. On the day of ‘The Dream,’ let us not become complacent. Let’s stand up to ensure we see real change in the first 100 days of our new administration by joining the #breathewithme Revolution.”

You can see the video below.

