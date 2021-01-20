InaugurationDay Drip: Dior Jordan 1s Spotted As Joe Biden Gets Sworn In

Televised events are a great excuse to get a fit off, and that includes a presidential inauguration.
Today is a very important day in America as Donald Trump has been stripped of his powers, and a changing of the guard sees Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Kamala Harris also makes history as the first woman and the first woman of color to hold the Vice President’s office.
Both families apparently have sneakerheads in the crew and decided to rock some kicks at Capitol Hill instead of opting for the more boring and predictable footwear of dress shoes and heels. First, when Senator Amy Klobuchar was giving a speech at the podium, sneakerheads spotted someone walking down the steps in a pair of Jordan 1s. And not just any pair of Jordan 1s; it was the sought after Dior 1s that are currently going for more than $10,000 on Stock X.
We need to stop the #Inauguration and immediately identify who is wearing the Air Jordan Dior 1s. pic.twitter.com/7APpSCdhbp
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 20, 2021
It was one of the most hyped drops of 2020, and Dior’s Kim Jones was excited to put his own spin on an iconic sneaker that he rocks on the regular.
“Air Jordans are my favourite thing in the world to wear every day,” Jones told British Vogue. “Selfishly, I wanted to create a pair of Air Diors for me.”
And it turns out the man wearing the Jordans was Nikolas Ajagu, the husband of Meena Harris. Of course, that last name should sound familiar because she’s Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece.
The Harris family wasn’t the only person to have some Jordan drip at the inauguration; Joe Biden’s granddaughter Maisy was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sisterhood” with the fire pantsuit to match.
President @JoeBiden’s granddaughter, Maisy Biden, rockin’ the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sisterhood” 💜 pic.twitter.com/YISt9Iftqf
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 20, 2021
“This ladies-only edition imbues the model with subtle details that pay homage to sisterhood and the intertwined concepts of strength and beauty, reads the product page for the exclusive J’s. “The style’s exterior comes covered in laced adornments, while abstract illustrations on the insole create a fitting tribute to female unity.”
Sneakerhead Twitter was pretty hyped to see something fresh at the inauguration. Check out the reactions below.
The only appropriate Jordan to wear at the inauguration is the Union x Air Jordan 1, to represent our desires to create a more perfect union and come together as one.— brendandunne (@brendandunne) January 20, 2021
i knew i recognized those dior 1s from somewhere pic.twitter.com/BbR2W9fYh1— joe (@slim_reap3r) January 20, 2021
I simply MUST know who showed up to the inauguration in Dior Air Jordan 1s. Please send tips to gross@politico.com! https://t.co/PiNSrsngRd— Garrett Ross (@garrett_ross) January 20, 2021
Yo who just walked on to the Inauguration stage with Jordan 1 Air Diors?! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/tqk2fXuiOl— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) January 20, 2021
You know whoever wore those 1s had their fit laid out on the bed last night😭 https://t.co/D8aY8THzE8— 🇺🇸🇹🇹King_Noreiga🇧🇧🇵🇦 (@tjkhalifa) January 20, 2021
“i’m gonna be the 1st mf to rock Jordans to the inauguration...yes” pic.twitter.com/7q92KlSw8v— 🇭🇹 ᴄᴇʀᴛɪꜰɪᴇᴅ ʟᴏᴠᴇʀ ʙᴏʏ 🇯🇲 (@IT_Trillionaire) January 20, 2021
Nigga wore Jordan 1’s to the inauguration I love my people 🤣 #Respectfully— Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) January 20, 2021
Shout out to whoever is at the Inauguration in Dior 1s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nsdh9X43Q3— Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) January 20, 2021
Why Is Jordan the greatest basketball player of all time? Because I don’t see anyone wearing Lebrons during the presidential inauguration #jordanxdior @CarmenDeFalco @AdamAAbdalla @Jumpman23 @Dior pic.twitter.com/WTWlbJ0gLd— Jo H. (@iLLkneedragger) January 20, 2021
Dior Jordans at the inauguration?— Chris (@chriisto_fr) January 20, 2021
Lol dude said fuck a dress code, the drip comes first. pic.twitter.com/1xaMPd9UFD
The entire sneaker community when they saw a pair of Dior 1s in the inauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OZFeaTfYLY— Le Quack (@akaSosa13) January 20, 2021
who was rocking those dior 1s tho? pic.twitter.com/5MuoFO8UuJ— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021
Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore Dior 1s to the inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/viOxINBbC6— Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021
Funny how someone was rockin the Dior 1s at the Inauguration and Bernie still got the most drip there pic.twitter.com/N6XYGdAmrB— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) January 20, 2021
Somebody walked in rocking $2,000 Dior 1s and Bernie Sanders still had the most drip in the entire room??— Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) January 20, 2021
This is what Gucci Mane meant about “drip vs sauce”. pic.twitter.com/RdPquE7b56
Sneakerheads when they saw Kamala’s nephew wearing Air Jordan Dior 1s pic.twitter.com/fzTUAKQCMD— Rich (@UptownDCRich) January 20, 2021
Now we have to hear “ if he’s not wearing Dior 1s I don’t want him “ on twitter for the next 6 months https://t.co/YHvMx2KET6— John (@iam_johnw) January 20, 2021
Meena Harris's husband wearing Dior 1s at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/HW2YN7M6QD— Comin From Tha Right Angle📐 (@Negroology) January 20, 2021
everybody talking bout the dior 1s meanwhile bernie got on the Ben Franklin 11s pic.twitter.com/4XvVrPONYZ— Belichick’s Forgotten Son ™️ (@patsmakemesad) January 20, 2021
Let me know when y’all identify the dude in the Dior 1s.— 🇫🇷Candy🇨🇩 (@labeautenoire_3) January 20, 2021
Get his height for me too. pic.twitter.com/V4q2MKookT
Dior 1s appearance!! Why y’all cut away!??! pic.twitter.com/7bCIWjtRq4— StAubyn (@karlito00o) January 20, 2021
Freshest family at the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/qnLLzbIO7I— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 20, 2021
