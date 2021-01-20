What They Wore: The Obamas, VP Harris, First Lady Biden and More on Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day 2021 for the 46th President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris has been a historical day with many first for the United States. President Biden is the oldest President to take office, Vice President Harris is the first woman, black, and South Asian to hold office.

As the eyes of the world were watching the most notable political officials in attendance, with the exception of the exciting President, a lot of them were making statements through their outfit choices. Statements of unity and nods to ones that came before them. Here is a breakdown of who they wore and why…

Michelle Obama wore Sergio Hudson. Hudson is an African-American designer out of Los Angeles and has dressed the former First Lady before. Hudson has also dressed other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Tracee Ellis Ross to name a few.

No details on how much this look retails for but it appears to coincide with his Collection Six

Vice President Kamala Harris wore an all-purple look from Christopher John Rogers. It is said Harris picked purple because it was one of her campaign colors chosen as a nod to Shirley Chisholm. Rogers is an African-American designer based out of New York City. Rogers has dressed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, SZA, Beyonce, and more.

No details on the retail price

First Lady Dr. Biden wore Markarian designed by Alexandra O’Neill out of New York. O’Neill has dressed celebrities such as Lizzo, Kerry Washington, Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.

No details on the retail price

President Biden wore a suit by American designer Ralph Lauren.

Lady Gaga wore a custom gown by Schiaparelli as she sang the national anthem. Schiaparelli is a French designer and has dressed Madonna, Regina King, Beyonce and more. The gown had a large gold dove with an olive branch on the front said to symbolize peace for America. Since this was a custom gown we don’t know the retail but visit their site here for more looks to shop.

Jennifer Lopez wore Chanel Fall 2020 ready to wear as she performed “This Land is Your Land” at the inaugural ceremony. Chanel is a French-based fashion house and has dressed a long list of celebrities over the years.

Since this is a ready to wear look it is available in boutiques across the country, no word on the retail

Most in attendance took the day to salute American designers, with many wearing minority designers. Nodding to the Biden/Harris theme of unity for America.

