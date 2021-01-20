Headkrack fills you in on the last pardons made by Donald Trump before he left office. What do you think about him using the pardons on Kodak Black & Lil’ Wayne? Is that Drake album finally coming to this week, and ladies, are you here for this Fat Joe & DJ Khaled OnlyFans account? Lastly, we send our condolences to Memphis & Fredo Santana Protege Baby CEO who reportedly passed away.

Hip Hop Spot: Fat Joe and DJ Khaled Launch Joint OnlyFans Account [WATCH]

