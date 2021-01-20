Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali & Other Sports Heroes To Be Immortalized With Statues In Disgraced President Donald Trump’s National Garden

If this happens, this might be the only good thing that Donald Trump would leave behind after four terrible years as President of the United States.

The late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and professional boxing great Muhammad Ali are among the many athletes who would be immortalized with statues in Donald Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes. In one of his last acts that didn’t involve giving pardons to undeserving rappers and sleazy white-collar crooks, Trump issued an executive order on Monday (Jan.18) that shared details about the garden that would house many statues honoring American heroes.

Other athletes named include Roberto Clemente, Vince Lombardi, Jesse Owens, Babe Ruth, Cy Young, plus many others. But with anything Trump does, he can’t do it 100% correctly because there are no women athletes included in that list. The Garden, which agent orange announced back in July, will “reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism,” and “a roll call of heroes who deserve honor, recognition, and lasting tribute because of the battles they won, the ideas they championed, the diseases they cured, the lives they saved, the heights they achieved, and the hope they passed down to all of us,” his useless executive order states.

American athletes are not the only people to fill the garden. Statues of prominent African American heroes and political figures will also be included, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Helen Keller, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, George Washington, and many others. According to the executive order, 244 statues will fill the National Garden of Heroes.

But like we mentioned before, that decision is no longer up to Donald Trump. It’s up to Congress to fund the project and our new President, Joe Biden, to decide if he wants to move forward with Trump’s garden.

If President Joe Biden or the Democrat-controlled congress said nah, we good to the National Garden, we totally understand.

Photo: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali & Other Sports Heroes To Be Immortalized With Statues In Disgraced President Donald Trump’s National Garden was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: