She Always Has Time: AOC Checks Bonehead Texas Senator Ted Cruz For Idiotic Paris Climate Agreement Tweet

President Joe Biden wasted no time fixing some of the issues that he inherited from Donald Trump. On top of his list of executive orders was to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement immediately. Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement for no good reason except that it’s something our forever president, Barack Obama, agreed to. With Trump pulling the U.S. out, we joined nine countries out of the 197 that signed on to pledge to take steps to reduce their carbon footprints to tackle the issue of climate change.

Of the nine countries that didn’t join the Paris Climate Agreement, the U.S. and Iran were the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases.

Ted Cruz, who has been deservingly catching flack for being one of the Senators taking part in the stupid movement to have the results of the 2020 Presidential Election overturned, wasted no time hopping on Twitter to show he is still riding on the Trump train by peddling nonsense and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wasted no time calling him out.

Cruz, who hilariously was at President Joe Biden and MVP Kamala Harris’ inauguration, hopped on Twitter and stupidly regurgitated a false Trump talking point, tweeting:

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Cortez, who thoroughly enjoys making a fool out of the embattled Senator on Twitter, responded to his tweet by calling him incompetent and reminding him he played a hand in the act of insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol Building two weeks ago.

Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva? Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States https://t.co/mMf8iDo72G — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2021

We love it when AOC checks Republicans in real-time.

