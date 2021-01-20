Pharoahe Monch & th1rt3en “Cult 45,” Drag-On “SMJ Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals

America rejoiced as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris assumed the highest office in the land and Cheeto Jesus flew to Florida where he awaits a onslaught of lawsuits and indictments. So it seems like the perfect time for OG MC Pharoahe Monch to get some MAGA related things off his chest.

In his th1rt3en assisted visuals to “Cult 45” the Queens artist rocks out in a creepy estate where masked men perform some demonic ritual on a white man who’ll no doubt run for President one day. Seems about right.

On the other side of New York, Drag-On reminds everyone he’s still spittin’ flames as he sits in a room and kicks a sick flow over OutKast’s “Sorry Miss Jackson” instrumental in his clip for “SMJ.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Knew Felony featuring Phresher, Ransom, and more.

PHAROAHE MONCH & TH1RT3EN – “CULT 45”

DRAG-ON – “SORRY MISS JACKSON FREESTYLE”

KNEW FELONY FT. PHRESHER – “JUMPIN JACKS”

N.B.S. & SNOWGOONS FT. TERMANOLOGY, EA$Y MONEY & REKS – “PANDEMIC”

REUP TY & LIL CHRIS – “FOE AH REASON”

RANSOM – “MOST VIOLENT YEAR”

LIL EAZZYY – “BIG DOG”

BABY JUNGLE – “4 REAL”

MOZZY – “NEVA SAID IT”

