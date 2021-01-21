Get It Right: ‘Vogue’ Republishing Kamala Harris Issue With New Cover After Backlash

It appears that with the change of Presidential administration comes a change of Vogue covers too after the fashion publication announced that they would be reissuing the Kamala Harris feature with a new cover.

According to Page Six, after publishing and releasing the abysmal cover of the Vice-President dressed for the campaign trail wearing converse and dressed casual, the iconic fashion publication has announced that they will be re-releasing the issue as a special edition with a new cover after facing backlash from supporters over the lack of professionalism with the original.

On Tuesday, Vogue confirmed that it would be publishing this photo as a fresh cover to commemorate Wednesday’s inauguration, saying in a statement: “In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover, and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inaugural issues,” with a source adding that the move was a “gesture of goodwill combined with excitement about being able to publish this cover in time for this special day.”

Despite the attempt to right the wrong, fans took to the comments on the Instagram post to continue their chastisement noting that the cover should have needed to be redone in the first place.

Although the physical copy’s cover of the publication was dragged to oblivion, the digital cover was met with much more appreciation after the look was released featuring Harris wearing a powder blue Michael Kors suit. After the reveal of the more polished cover, fans quickly advised the publication that the online look was “more appropriate,” with software engineer and commentator on diversity, Erica Baker, tweeting that the image is “much more neutral, much better edited, much more magazine cover quality.”

to be very clear, the photo on the left is much more neutral, much better edited, much more magazine cover quality. it is very clear why vp elect harris’ team selected it. that vogue would override that choice and send a less flattering, lower quality cover to print is not ok. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) January 10, 2021

During an interview with The New York Times, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour defended the original cover, photographed by Tyler Mitchell, saying that Vogue had “heard and understood the reaction” but that “it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the Vice President-elect’s incredible victory.”

“When the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the Vice President-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in,” Wintour said in a statement to the New York Times last week. “We are in the midst of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute, and we felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible, and approachable, and really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign.”

The special reissue is available for purchase online now.

