No, Tory Lanez’ Felony Assault Charges Didn’t Get Dropped In Megan Thee Stallion Case

An erroneous report by a Twiter blog sparked a wild reaction on social media Thursday (January 21) leading many to believe Tory Lanez‘ charges in regards to the July 12, 2020 assault incident involving Megan Thee Stallion were dropped.

However, per Los Angeles County Court records as well as a statement from Megan and a rep from Tory’s team, the information was false.

Lanez was set to appear in a Los Angeles County courtroom on Wednesday (January 20) but the date was reset due to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Blogs immediately grabbed a screenshot image of the so-called report, prompting a reaction from fans on both sides as well as other outlets erroneously picking the story up. Even if the charges were dropped, the multi-platinum Houston artist couldn’t drop them as the case is in the hands of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A current glimpse of the Los Angeles Superior Court website shows there is no current information found for the July 12 assault. However, the events tab of the page highlights the outcomes of four separate appearances for the Toronto rapper, including one on Wednesday where a preliminary reset was announced. The new date has been set for February 25, per a rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who also stated the LASC website offers “limited information” regarding cases.

A rep for Lanez told the New York Times his next court date was set for February.

“The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn’t been updated,” the rep said. “The next hearing date is in mid-February.”

a rep for Tory Lanez says it is NOT TRUE that charges against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting were dropped: “The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn't been updated … The next hearing date is in mid-February.” — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) January 21, 2021

Not one to hold back, Megan jumped on Twitter to once more decry misinformation and individuals quickly running to defend the Chixtape rapper.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET,” she wrote. “Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

She followed up, “Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

