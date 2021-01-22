GG Townson plays Cheryl “Salt” James in the new Salt-N-Pepa biopic that will air tomorrow on Lifetime. She shares with The Morning Hustle show all about the training it took to star as the part of the rap duo. The film will feature the beginning of the impact the first female rap group made. Townson’s co-star Laila Odom will star as Sandra “Pepa” Denton.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

G.G. Townson On What It Took To Get Into Character For Her Role As Salt In The ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: