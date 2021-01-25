Ashmac
Getting Flewed Out To Wyoming For This??

Source: (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

A Viral clip of Kanye West has surfaced of him yelling at Chance The Rapper… for why???

“…The clip immediately went viral as it showcases Kanye yelling in a manic fashion at Chance The Rapper. As you can see in the clip below, it was explained Chance traveled all the way to Wyoming to see if Kanye was doing okay. This trip happened in the middle of one of Kanye’s breakdowns and when Chance went to talk to Kanye, the Jesus Is King rapper went ballistic and screamed at Chance, who seemed to be taken aback by what was happening.” – HNHH

I would just like to know how recent is this video. A few people already have been clarifying what went down, but I  would like to hear straight from the source.

 

