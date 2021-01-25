Hip-Hop Spot: Rick Ross Gets Fried For Misogyny After ‘Signed’ Clip Resurfaces [WATCH]

Headkrack​ has the details behind why Rick Ross probably woke up this weekend to see his name trending for all the wrong reasons. People are calling out the music business for its colorism because of this clip. The Morning Hustle​ breaks down the Lifetime biopic ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ which aired this weekend. If you watched, drop your thoughts on it in the comment section below!

