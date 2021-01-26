If you haven’t copped a pair of Foamposites in awhile, Nike is giving you a chance to get back in the game.

Nike is connecting with the Japanese brand Comme des Garçons to put its own spin on the storied silhouette that will have you wintertime ready for December of 2021. CdG is known to keep its designs pretty simple and doesn’t stray from its ethos this go-round with just two pairs– one offering in triple black and another in triple white. The designs are the star of the show, with each version featuring circular patterns along the plastic upper instead of the normal curved lines.

The forefoot’s tiny Swoosh branding sits in the same position, with the white pair going for the tonal vibes, while the black pair features a stark white swoosh. The only branding spotted is on the back of both pairs –where the pull tab sits– it says COMME des GARCONS Homme PLUS, which is a nod to the latest men’s collection.

The COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Foamposite One is unlike ANYTHING we've seen before 👀https://t.co/1KOWCvhIyp pic.twitter.com/N3M6ee2cMr — The Sole Supplier (@thesolesupplier) January 26, 2021

The CdG diffusion label previewed the upcoming sneakers and a new clothing collection for its Fall/Winter 2021 runway show held at its Tokyo headquarters. CdG Homme Plus is the second most abstract label under the Comme name. After it was founded in 1984, it was immediately shown at Paris Fashion Week, and it is known as a great representation of clean menswear.

The price has yet to be named but expect an Autumn/Winter ’21 drop for the COMME des GARCONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Foamposite One.

COMME des GARÇONS is Connecting With Nike For Two Pairs Of Foamposites was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: