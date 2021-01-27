After her historic Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole, As hanti joined us on The Morning Hustle to discuss all the viral moments from her battle with Keyshia Cole, from the music, the subtle jabs, what she was doing on her phone, and if they really unfollowed each other on social media! We also dive into new music, collaborations, and her recent battle with Covid-19!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Ashanti Reveals What She Was REALLY Doing On Her Phone During Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: