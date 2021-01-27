Is Apple Capitalizing Off Of Black History Month With Their ‘Black Unity’ Watch?

If there’s one thing I’m tired of, its larger corporations capitalizing off the trauma of Black people and our history. Multinational tech company Apple is set to launch a limited edition watch named ‘Black Unity’ in celebration of Black History Month. A portion of the proceeds will go to Civil Rights organizations.

In August of 2020, Apple became the first U.S. company to be worth more than 2 trillion dollars. In today’s racial climate, it doesn’t seem appropriate to donate a portion of the proceeds to Civil Rights organizations. Any profits made in the name of Black history by a company worth trillions of dollars should be donated in full. While their efforts are appreciated, not donating all proceeds seems like a lack of judgement.

Apple has chosen six global organizations with the firm mission of racial equality in the US and around the world. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Black Lives Matter Support Fund via the Tides Foundation; European Network Against Racism; International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights; Leadership Conference Education Fund; NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.; and Souls Grown Deep.

Launching February 1st: Limited-edition Black Unity Collection, designed to celebrate and acknowledge Black history and Black culture. The collection includes a limited-edition Apple Watch Series 6, the Black Unity Sport Band, and the Unity watch face. pic.twitter.com/Df76uFLJBa — Mac Prices Australia (@MacPricesAU) January 26, 2021

Apple has made extensive efforts to make sure Black creatives were involved in developing the look and feel of the ‘Black Unity’ watch. “Members of the Black creative community and allies throughout Apple came together to design an Apple Watch Sport Band and Apple Watch face to honor the ongoing fight for racial justice,” says the Apple website.

Apple is doing a lot to highlight Black History Month during the month of February. As stated on their website, the brand has made it their mission to highlight various Black-owned businesses. “Throughout February, users can visit the App Store Black History Month Hub, which will spotlight Black-owned businesses, developers, entertainment and gaming apps, and social justice apps. The App Store will also feature stories with Black developers discussing the importance of representation in apps and games, with creators from ustwo games and Zynga.”

I think the strides that Apple is making to highlight Black History month are important. I also believe they can afford to forgo profit when it comes to marketing the ‘Black Unity’ watch. Something about a trillion dollar company making money in the name of our history, doesn’t sit right with me. What do you think? Is donating partial proceeds good enough?

