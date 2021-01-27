Beats & fragment design Come Together For New Powerbeats Pro Collaboration

New year, new Beats By Dre collaboration.

Beats By Dre closed out 2020 by collaborating with Japanese contemporary jewelry label Ambush for a sick glow-in-the-dark pair of its Powerbeats. To kick-off 2021, the brand started by Dr. Dre, now owned by Apple, is linking up with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design fashion label.

While Ambush’s Powerbeats were made to stand out, fragment design’s Powerbeats Pro are staying true to the Fujiwara’s love of keeping things very minimal. The wireless buds come in the Japanese musician and designer’s signature monochromatic style. What separates them from any other typical pair of Powerbeats Pro earbuds is the addition of the fragment’s iconic lightning bolt logo while the right side and “FRGMNT” lettering on the left in white.

The charging case gets a “stealthy” finish and features the fragment design lightning bolt on the outside and inside the case.

The collab, which is sure to be the first of many for Beats this year, costs $249.99 and will be available via Apple and Dover Street Market beginning January 29. For that price, you not only get a special edition of Powerbeats Pro that delivers a quality listening experience, up to nine hours of use when fully charged, water and sweat resistance, wireless charging case, and are powered by Apple’s H1 chip.

Photo: Beats / Powerbeats Pro x fragment design

