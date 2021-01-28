Department of Homeland Security Warns Of Growing Domestic Terrorist Threat

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a bulletin that warns Americans of a growing threat of domestic terrorists in the wake of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Emboldened by the U.S. Capitol attack, these violent extremists are said to be plotting similar acts to the riots that left five people dead.

The bulletin went wide on Wednesday morning (Jan. 27) and the summary itself gives the most succinct explanation of what this means for the American public in the coming months.

From the DHS:

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin due to a heightened threat environment across the United States, which DHS believes will persist in the weeks following the successful Presidential Inauguration. Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.

The bulletin goes on to add that the so-called Domestic Violent Extremists, or DVEs, have grown frustrated by the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the November 2020 elections, and Donald Trump’s loss along with citing “racial and ethnic tension” as the impetus for attacks on minority groups and anyone the DVEs feel are in opposition with their views.

The DHS also believes that so-called Homegrown Violent Extremists, or HVEs, will model their developing methods of attack after terrorist groups from other parts of the world as well.

As the Biden administration continues to assemble its domestic and international security interests, which was hamstrung by the Trump administration’s unwillingness to transfer until the very dwindling moments of the former business mogul’s presidency, observers in that space believe these threats to be credible.

The bulletin is in effect until April of 2021

