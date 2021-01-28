Brown Ops: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Is A Former FBI Informant

Donald Trump’s favorite white nationalist group, The Proud Boys have become synonymous for causing all kinds of mayhem in the name of Cheeto Jesus, even though their “leader” Enrique Tarrio, is actually a Cuban-American (talk about a front for white supremacy).

Now Reuters is reporting that the current head of the Proud Boys movement had a former life as an FBI informant back in 2012 after he was arrested and helped feds take down multiple people and their street operations. When Tarrio was asked about being a “key component” in these FBI operations, he denied knowing anything about his alleged past work as an informant stating, “I don’t know any of this,” he said, when asked about the transcript. “I don’t recall any of this.”

Unfortunately for him, records show he’s fakin’ the informant funk.

Law-enforcement officials and the court transcript contradict Tarrio’s denial. In a statement to Reuters, the former federal prosecutor in Tarrio’s case, Vanessa Singh Johannes, confirmed that “he cooperated with local and federal law enforcement, to aid in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes.”

According to the prosecutor on the case, Tarrio’s cooperation led to the prosecution of 13 people on federal charges and helped local authorities investigate a gambling ring. Even though the Proud Boys leader denies all of this, his former lawyer is confirming Enrique was in fact dropping dimes to save his own skin.

Tarrio’s then-lawyer Jeffrey Feiler said in court that his client had worked undercover in numerous investigations, one involving the sale of anabolic steroids, another regarding “wholesale prescription narcotics” and a third targeting human smuggling. He said Tarrio helped police uncover three marijuana grow houses, and was a “prolific” cooperator.

Well ain’t that some ish.

Whether or not Tarrio is currently working with the Feds to take down The Proud Boys is anyone’s guess (probably not), but a few months back a white nationalist did attempt a coup of Proud Boys leadership and tried to oust him to keep the group as pure as the driven snow. The attempt was shut down by members in the organization as they didn’t want to come across as a white supremacist group (Ha!). Looks like they might regret not replacing the Latino man leading their klan.

Between this kind of f*ckery, Donald Trump getting 32% of the Latino vote even after years of separating Latino families at border, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, us Latinos are looking real funny in the light in this historic era. Just sayin.’

Brown Ops: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Is A Former FBI Informant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

