“Welcome To ‘Hot Topics’ Sharina Hudson”: Wendy Williams Throws Shade Tree At Ex Husband’s Mistress

Wendy Williams is the queen of tea and shade, so when she decided to toss the whole tree at her ex-husband’s mistress, viewers grabbed their popcorn.

On Tuesday (Jan 26), Wendy Williams’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was pictured on vacation with his former mistress turned confirmed baby mama, Sharina Hudson, Williams took to her show to slowly release more details about their public and tumultuous split.

While promoting her forthcoming Lifetime documentary, Wendy Williams, What a Mess, Williams spoke out about her ex, revealing what really happened in her marriage behind closed doors.

“I can’t believe how fearless I am, and I can’t believe how many people have been drawn into my situation over the 12 years that I’ve been here entertaining you on television,” Wendy Williams said. “Welcome to ‘Hot Topics,’ Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car with my money. Good morning, Journey. I think she’ll be almost three next month, don’t you know.” Then, as she slowly sipped her tea she added, “Good morning Kelvin.”

After the name drop, Williams’ co-executive producer, Suzanne Bass, who is often shown adding commentary during the show, was very visibly stunned by the call out, as was the socially distant studio audience compromised of show employees.

“Good morning, Kelvin,” Williams continued, unbothered by the reactions. “It’s my truth. You hear Andy Cohen talking. Suzanne is in it [the documentary]. My big bosses are in it, they literally sign my checks. Welcome to ‘Hot Topics.’”

While the ongoing revelations and shade left fans clutching their pearls, Williams previously revealed that she was aware of Hunter’s infidelities.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Williams revealed just how toxic her relationship with Hunter became, before admitting to knowing about Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudon, since the beginning of what she says was a fifteen-year affair.

“I’ve known that Kevin was a serial cheat,” Williams said. “The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest. I plotted to divorce Kevin, and I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side. It all worked.”

As previously reported, Willaims, who is gearing up for the premiere of her executive produced biopic and documentary about her rise to fame in radio and TV, tells fans that the biopic will divulge more unfiltered information about her dissolved marriage and more.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres on Saturday, January 30 at 8 pm on Lifetime, immediately followed by the Wendy Williams: What a Mess! Documentary at 10 pm.

Watch clips from the film below.

“Welcome To ‘Hot Topics’ Sharina Hudson”: Wendy Williams Throws Shade Tree At Ex Husband’s Mistress was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: