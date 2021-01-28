Ashmac
HomeAshmac

Surviving T.I. and Tiny: Alleged Sex Trafficking?

Inspire U: The Podcast
T.I. on Red Table Talk

Source: Michael Becker / facebook

Ex bestie of Tiny Harris, Sabrina Peterson, had plenty to say about a previous altercation with T.I. which lead to all tell blow out.

This was Tiny’s initial response to Sabrina’s claims.

Judging by what has transpired within the last 24 hrs… more people may have a similar story to what Sabrina Peterson is speaking on.

What’s really going on here?

ashmac , ashmacgetsit , just in , this just in , TI , Tiny

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals
Surviving T.I. and Tiny: Alleged Sex Trafficking?
 20 hours ago
01.29.21
Photos
Close