Canadian Producer DJ Rosegold One of The First Women To Produce Entire EP

Canadian DJ, producer and creative curator, DJ Rosegold, released her debut EP Homecoming to SoundCloud with a special visualizer on Youtube as well. Her DJ catalogue is expansive having performed for former President Obama, Cardi B, Da Baby, Roddy Rich and more. Rosegold makes history as one of the first female producer/DJs to produce an entire album similar to DJ Khaled, Metro Boomin or Calvin Harris. Aside from being one of the most notable DJs in Canada headlining festivals and collaborating with some of your favorite artists, DJ Rosegold is creating a name for herself with an impeccable marketing rollout to accompany the project enrolling friends, influencers and supporters of the project into Rosegold University.

DJ Rosegold’s EP is an upbeat, fun project which has heavy Caribbean sonics that encourage you to dance. Homecoming is the perfect soundtrack to party and dance the night away. Once outside opens up in real life, we imagine this EP will keep people moving across the world. The project features a number of artists from the international producer and dj’s hometown. She worked closely with her older brother and artist Chillaa who executively produced the entire project. Other artists from Canada featured on Homecoming are Chantel and Idman. Nemessz represents Jamaica on the standout track “Your Love” while Angeloumae is coming in from the UK on “Footprints.”

The thoughtful marketing for DJ Rosegold’s debut project is partly inspired by her extreme love for powerhouse entertainer Beyoncé’s iconic 2019 Homecoming performance which celebrated HBCU dance and marching band culture. In the visualizer, the pretty pink bus allows fans to follow each artist around the world to their respective neighborhoods for a new vibe with each track. The aforementioned influencer packs included a cute, custom white sweatshirt with “Rosegold” on the chest, a wondrous candle that smells like fruits from Rosegold’s country of Jamaica, an acceptance letter that welcomes each student to Rosegold University and a bag to carry it all in for class.

As a creative curator, Rosegold has launched two personal brands, The Hungry Gyal and The House of Milo where she utilizes her vast network and creativity to enhance external and her own internal brand. Regarded as a boss, leader, trendsetter & culture whisperer, Rosegold knows how to engage with her audience to create impactful content that leads to positive influence and is recognized within both her community and internationally. She most recently published her first book Think Like A Boss that has become a best-seller to young entrepreneurs hoping to forge their own way in the business.

Be sure to support the young girl boss in her efforts to continue contributing to the creative community while providing joy in the form of creative entertainment and music. Listen to DJ Rosegold’s 6-track Homecoming EP on Soundcloud and follow her on Instagram for more music and updates.

