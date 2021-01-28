‘WandaVision’ Episode 4 Trailer Confirms Many Suspicions & Familiar Faces From The MCU

Everything is starting to make sense in the first MCU spin-off series.

It’s been a slow grind, but Marvel’s love letter to comic book fans, the Disney+ original, WandaVision, is slowly coming together. Casual comic book movie fans have been watching in confusion as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are seemingly trapped in some fake world that takes its cues from television sitcoms across the years. On the other hand, Marvel fans have been loving every minute of the show, giving them real House of M vibes.

The ending of last week’s third episode hinted that things were about to pick up when Geraldine(Teyonah Parris) was booted from the fake world by an angry Wanda. Now a trailer for the fourth episode is giving fans even more clues and confirming more suspicions.

Based on what the trailer is revealing, episode four will take us back in time, but this time we will relieve the events witnessed in the first three episodes, but from outside the fictional world Wanda and Vision are currently trapped in. We also learn that Glenda, is in fact, Monica Rambeau — who we first met in 2019’s Captain Marvel as a child. Now, she is all grown up and works for SWORD (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division), a subdivision of SHIELD whose sole purpose is to monitor and deal with extraterrestrial threats.

But that’s not all the trailer reveals. Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), whom we became acquainted with in 2018’s Ant-Man & The Wasp, was the voice we heard calling out to Wanda on the radio and works with Monica. Another familiar face pops up near the end of the clip, and it’s none other than Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) assistant from the first Thor film.

We knew our patience would be rewarded eventually because Marvel rarely lets us down. You can peep the trailer for the fourth episode of WandaVision below.

—

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

‘WandaVision’ Episode 4 Trailer Confirms Many Suspicions & Familiar Faces From The MCU was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: