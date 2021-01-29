Celebrity News
Ashanti Shares Her Newest Single 2:35 & The Success Of Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After being the people’s champ in the most recent VERZUZ battle, Ashanti joins to discuss all things new with the R&B singer.  Besides the VERZUZ, Ashanti has been working on a lot of new things.  She has a new single out, a video, and she’s also shooting a new film.

Ashanti also shares what it was like getting over COVID-19 and having to postpone the show.  

[caption id="attachment_939139" align="alignnone" width="750"] Source: MEGA / Getty[/caption] The too long in the works VERZUZ battle between singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has been postponed, again. Today (Jan. 8), the official Verzuz released a statement that due to the surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, for the safety of those involved it’s best that they not proceed for the moment.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/verzuzonline/status/1347473821272567808 Originally, that battle between the singers was scheduled to go down on December 12. However, on that day Ashanti learned that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The rescheduled date was supposed to be January 9, but that’s now a wrap, too. “This has been an emotional week,” reads the statement from Verzuz. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit. We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks.” As for the “new” new date, all we have is a “coming soon.” In related news, Bun B recently confirmed that a UGK vs 8-Ball & MJG battle is officially going down. Twitter is all in for that one.   Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). As for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, not so much. The delay in the battle has led many to express just unbothered they are by the idea of the two singers going song for song, no matter how many hits they have. Peep some of the reactions below. https://twitter.com/LandoSoReal/status/1347532002698928130 RELATED NEWS: Bun B Confirms VERZUZ With 8Ball & MJG Is On The Way Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia Cole Postponed To January SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss The Jeezy Vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

