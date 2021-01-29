STREAMED: Lil Durk Drops Deluxe Version of “The Voice,” Brent Faiyaz Drops Tyler, The Creator-Assisted “Gravity,” & More

Lil Durk — The Voice (Deluxe)

Lil Durk doubles up. The Chicago MC unloads a flurry of new music on the deluxe version of his recently-released album, The Voice. The original version landed at 16 songs, while the new one boasts a whopping 28.

Durkio had some friends lend their voices to the project also. Lil Baby (“Finesse Out The Gang Way”), Pooh Shiesty (“Should’ve Ducked”), and Sydney August (“Love You”) are among the new edition’s guests. Those acts join artists like King Von, 6LACK, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and Booka600, who appeared on the original.

Expect more content from the LP. “Kanye Krazy” is said to be the album’s next single. “I’m going Kanye crazy,” Durk sings on the piano-laden track. “You ain’t got the answers, Sway.” The Chi Town rhymer is set to release a Cole Bennett-directed video for the song in which he dresses up like Yeezy, according to social media posts.

Listen to the deluxe edition of Durk’s The Voice below.

Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi feat. Tyler, The Creator — “Gravity”

Brent Faiyaz and DJ Dahi team up with Tyler, The Creator for their newest single, “Gravity.” With Dahi behind the boards providing a smooth backdrop, Brent and Tyler sing and rap about why they can’t seem to get tied down in monogamous relationships.

“You held me up when I was down and out,” Brent explains to a lover. “But I don’t want you waiting around for me / I don’t want you waiting too long.” He adds: “It’s not that I’m over you, girl / But I got things to do / It’s too much to be your boyfriend.”

The sentiments continue as Tyler, The Creator carries the theme over into his verse. “See, I’m a star, look at me from afar / It’s hard to be down to Earth when you nestin’ on Mars,” he rhymes on the track.

He goes on to details how his perspective shifts when he is on the road, touring in the pre-pandemic world: “When I’m gone and I roam around the globe for 3 months, that’s too long without something that’s sweet.”

Brent is coming off a big year. 2020 saw the rising star unleash his Fuck The World project, which featured 10 tracks. Recently, he also appeared in a Calvin Klein ad that was created by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLand collective.

Listen to “Gravity” below.

Lil Mosey — “Holy Water”

Lil Mosey celebrated his 19th birthday with a new song this week. Fresh off last year’s Certified Hitmaker and the “Blueberry Faygo” smash, the Seattle based MC drops off his newest track, “Holy Water.”

“Woke up feeling good, drinking holy water,” Mosey raps on the cut, before reflecting on his wealth and more. “Just dropped 6 bands, that’s a hundred today,” he raps. “And I’ll still rob your peoples ‘cause I’m stuck in my ways.”

To go along with the new Royce David-produced single, Mosey unleashed a glossy new music video for the track directed by Danny Lopez. The clip ends with a message to the young rhymer: “Mosey, we need to leave Earth,” a futuristic voice says. “It’s time to get back in the ship.”

Listen to “Holy Water” and watch the visual for potential clues about his future below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR — Colours

PARTYNEXTDOOR opens up the archives to deliver the Colours EP to streaming services. Previously hard to find tracks join the original Colours EP for a new version that now includes eight cuts.

The Travis Scott-assisted “Jus Know” appears on the project. The Ca$h Out-assisted “Don’t Worry” also lands here, rounding out the collaborations. Elsewhere, PND provides songs like “Let’s Get Married,” “Girl From Oakland,” and “Peace of Mind.”

PND produced or co-produced songs on the project. He was joined behind the boards by producers like G Ry, Cardo, YeX, Neenyo, and more.

Party keeps the music rolling here. His new Colours EP follows last year’s PARTYPACK and PARTYMOBILE. Listen to the new-on-streaming project below.

Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim — Tha Wolf On Wall St.

As the stock market hits the news cycle with thunderous effect, Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim team up on the collaborative project, The Wolf On Wall St.

Inspired, at least in part, by the Martin Scorsese film with a similar name (Wolf of Wall Street, the eight-track project features two appearances from Mach-Hommy, who shows up on “The Poverty Brothers” and “Gupta.”

Other cinematic references are aplenty here. Dubbing himself the “Gordon Gekko in Jordan retros,” Droog references the album title on the title track. “You know my motto / Money talks and you’re incommunicado,” he raps. “We all eat, in high fashion, I’m suited / The wolf on Wall Street, I run through cash and renew it.”

