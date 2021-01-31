Tiffany Haddish And Common Get Steamy In Latest #SilhouetteChallenge Video

It looks like Tiffany Haddish and Common have finally made their relationship Instagram and TikTok official! Today, the comedian decided to jump on the popular #SilhouetteChallenge that’s had the Internet buzzing for over a week now, which is where you post a video of you fully clothed only to cut to a sexy, stripped-down silhouetted pose.Tiffany began the challenge in a red trench coat and black bonnet while Paul Anka’s ‘Put Your Head On My Shoulder’ played in the background. With a slight smirk on her face, she cut to her next look – a stripped-down, sexy, silhouetted pose where she showed off the results of her latest 30-day fitness body transformation. She gave us a little solo dance tease before revealing her next secret: a cameo by her boo Common!

Once Common appeared in the frame, the duo gave us a full show, showing off their affection for each other. Although the couple kept it PG-13 for the internet, we can only imagine what goes on when the cameras are cut off!

Tiffany posted the video to her IG feed with the caption, “For the Lovers #Silhouettechallenge #sheready ” The video was met with over 900k views on Instagram and even became a trending topic on Twitter, with fans shocked to see the normally private couple bearing it all for the ‘Gram. “tiffany haddish’s silhouette challenge was so cute,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another named Tiffany as the winner of the challenge, tweeting, “Nah Tiffany Haddish won the silhouette challenge hands down!!!!”

At the end of the video, Tiffany and Common gave us a little twist as Common playfully slid Tiffany’s wig off, revealing her shaved head! Tiffany didn’t seem to mind because she just shrugged while the couple laughed and continued loving on each other! Too cute! Check out the video for yourself on Tiffany’s Instagram page!