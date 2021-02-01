Wendy Williams has been doing press runs for her latest Lifetime and she’s sharing more and more stories. Well, Wendy shared a bizarre story that included her, Method Man, a one-night stand, and maybe some drugs. Method Man’s wife is not happy about this.

Lore’l breaks down everything Method Man’s wife Tamika Smith said in her response to Wendy Williams.

What do you think of Tamika Smith’s response?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: Method Man’s Wife Responds To Wendy Williams’ One-Night Stand Allegations [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: