Last night (Jan. 31) was WWE’s annual Royal Rumble PPV and while the winner of the 30-man over the top rope main event was a head scratcher (Edge?!), at least Bad Bunny did his thing for a few minutes.

Last week the Puerto Rican singer told Billboard about his upcoming WWE performance saying “Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.” And entertain he did. With Booker T standing tall behind him, BB performed “Booker T” much to the delight of reggaeton and WWE fans tuning in.

But that wasn’t all!

During the main event the current king of reggaeton actually participated in the ruckus and didn’t just get involved in the wrestling match by helping Damien Priest eliminate The Miz and John Morrison, but even jumped off the top rope into the struggle team to boot.

Can’t say we saw that coming.

Though that was an impressive move (somewhat), we wouldn’t co-sign a career in wrestling for Bad Bunny should he decide to hang up the mic. Just sayin.’

Did y’all see the Royal Rumble? Did Bad Bunny do his thing? Do y’all wanna see Edge in the main event of Wrestlemania? Let us know in the comments.

Bad Bunny Performed At The Royal Rumble & Got In On The Action Afterwards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

