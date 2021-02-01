50 Cent Wants to Hand Floyd Mayweather His First Loss In The Boxing Ring

So it would look like 50 Cent is ready to settle his beef with Floyd Mayweather for once and for all. And according to his recent interview with RADIO.COM and V-103’s The Morning Culture, Ferrari 50 wants to meet with “Money” Mayweather like gentlemen – in the squared circle.

“I’d fight Floyd (Mayweather),” he told Big Tigger and company. And that’s no light threat from the lyricist since he reportedly has had some amateur experience Junior Olympics, too.

But he then quickly explained a few hurdles to making the bout happen. “I don’t think I could make weight though… Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried. I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180.”

Now, from the current looks of things, Mayweather might have to take him up on the offer. Money’s upcoming exhibition fight with Logan Paul since been indefinitely postponed, and, according to an earlier sit-down between Fif and Hot 97, Mayweather’s habits are his undoing. “It’s fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. With the lifestyle, that money’s gone… Now it’s like if you call him [Floyd]’ll be at your local nightclub because he needs that action right now.”

But based on statements from November of last year, Money certainly has no dire need to return to the ring, saying, “My thing is this. This is the truth. Right now today, I could sit in my house and do nothing for the rest of my life, and I would still collect money every week until the casket closed.”

One person who did want some smoke with Ferrari was fellow Queens rapper, Ja Rule. In April of last year, Rule was eager to see 50 in a Verzuz battle, then later figured he would be doing Fifty a greater justice to see him inside of the ring instead. Fif was uninterested and quickly curved Ja but said he’d possibly consider a faceoff with The Game under the right circumstances, Yet now it looks like his taste for even that duel has since cooled off.

He mentioned no names to Big Tigger, “Ms. Basketball” Granville, or Tylerchronicles, but he made it clear that, besides him and Money in the square circle, Verzuz is now in his rearview mirror. “I think that’s for people that didn’t get enough while they were doing it… I got more than my share. It’s usually the guys that felt they were lyrical. They felt like theirs was special, and nobody recognized it.”

50 Cent Wants to Hand Floyd Mayweather His First Loss In The Boxing Ring was originally published on cassiuslife.com

