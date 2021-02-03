Tory Lanez Asked About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In Clubhouse Chat Room, Quietly Exits After

Tory Lanez thought he could comfortably be up in a Clubhouse chat room without someone bringing up the elephant in the room? He was dead wrong.

Clubhouse, which is now all the wave thanks to Black creatives and is reportedly valued at $1 billion, is the new place to find your favorite Black entertainers as well. For whatever reason, the 5’3 varmint, Tory Lanez, found himself in a Clubhouse chat room on Tuesday night (Jan.2), thinking he was in a safe space.

Lanez has been moving like a vindicated man and probably thinks people have moved on from the July 2020 incident where he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper adamantly is standing by her claims that Lanez shot her and said recently the Toronto rapper would be going to jail in a Twitter rant following the false reporting of her dismissing the charges she never brought in the first place.

Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Tuesday evening, a clip the moment when someone in the Clubhouse room didn’t want to miss the opportunity to press Lanez on the burning topic and asked the burning question, “Uhhh, why you shoot Meg?” There was a pause in the room. Then the room turned goofy with several members on the panel admonishing the man who asked Lanez about the Megan Thee Stallion situation, subsequently booting him from the room.

They on clubhouse bullying Tory lanez 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3I9IAKyvPw — 40 (@_reed40) February 2, 2021

Understandably, Twitter was perplexed to see both men and shockingly women caping for Lanez, who couldn’t take the heat and bounced from the room after he was hit with that one pressing question.

Why grown ass men simping for Tory Lanez tho 💀 — Ghost (@Ghosty_66) February 2, 2021

The sicker part was that it was more females that was mad — TerraM (@BabyTerraXOXO) February 2, 2021

We are just glad to see someone kept their foot on the neck of Lanez.

