Ever since coming into the rap game alongside Styles P and Sheek Louch as part of heralded rap trio the Lox, Jadakiss‘ raspy voice stood out like a sore thumb with a sick flow and as a result had heads holding on to every word he spit out his mouth.

Now more than two decades later the MTA is looking to utilize the “Top 5 Dead or Alive” rapper’s vocals along with 20 other participants as part of the MTA’s new COVID-19 public health campaign which is being done in collaboration with Nicolas Heller (a.k.a. @NewYorkNico). Taking to IG to give everyone a sneak peek of what they can expect whenever riding public transportation, Kiss kept his message short and to the point.

“If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention. Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe. Ahaaa!,” said the Yonkers rapper.

The new COVID-19 public health campaign is set to debut across the city on February 12 and will feature some of New York’s most prominent voices including Jadakiss, Desus & Mero, Jerry Seinfeld and Robert DeNiro amongst many others. We’re lowkey excited to ride the train now. Well, sorta anyway, since we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

Nicolas Heller took to his own IG page and let his followers know that he’d be teasing out small clips like this in the coming days.

Can’t wait.

Jadakiss’ latest album, Ignatius, dropped back in March 2020. Almost seems like it has been years.

Jadakiss Previews His New MTA Public Health Campaign Clip was originally published on hiphopwired.com

