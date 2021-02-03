Trey Songz’ Alleged Sex Tape Leaks — Has Ladies Saying ‘Ahh’

Trey Songz had Twitter abuzz Wednesday morning (February 3). Not because of his fight at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game, his plans for Super Bowl week or even dropping a deluxe edition to his Back Home album. Instead, the 36-year-old VA singer with the boyish good looks got caught up after an alleged sex tape starring him began making the rounds.

In the very NSFW clip, an unidentified woman is performing oral sex on a man rumored to be Trey and plenty of skeptical fans have ID’d the “Scratching Me Up” singer as the male in question due to his very noticeable and memorable tattoos.

While the R&B singer isn’t the first to have his nudes or a sex tape leak out, it did send the ladies on Twitter into a horny tailspin of thoughts, thirst and comments.

Why I just looked why trey songz trending pic.twitter.com/vyxB4scU89 — Dragun 🇯🇲🐉🌸 (@ChynaDragun) February 3, 2021

me when my man catch me searching that trey songz video pic.twitter.com/XNfENEEaQV — 𓃰 (@Sinflowerblues) February 3, 2021

Me on my way to Trey Songz house this morning. pic.twitter.com/v4lwKy0K6w — ♡ (@amorxmiaa) February 3, 2021

Me running to Twitter after hearing trey got leaked 🧑‍🦯 #TreySongz pic.twitter.com/dGunKDMAqs — 🧚 (@baldheadho3shi) February 3, 2021

Me going through the trending to find the Trey Songz video 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BuN8b0z12B — 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@_Jshepp) February 3, 2021

God has favorites and Trey Songz was one of em. pic.twitter.com/SW19vP0Tza — yaya🤸🏽‍♂️ (@gardnerkyana) February 3, 2021

GOT DAMMIT I just knewwwwww Trey Songz had that HAMMER. pic.twitter.com/9dfHBHIPWS — Openly Petty. (@seauxdevine) February 3, 2021

Me at work looking at the trey songz video 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VMtmMvEnGX — February 13th 👑♒️😈 (@Lovee_Niecyy) February 3, 2021

RELATED: #SilhouetteChallenge: The Silhouette Challenge Is The Latest Social Media Dance Craze

RELATED: Here’s The Alleged Reason Why Trey Songz Was Arrested During The Kansas City Chiefs Game

The situation Is similar to many ladies reacting to men posting their rather X-rated versions of the Silhouette challenge. One Twitter user in Dallas shared his, prompting women to share not only lustful thoughts but question how does one live with that … “manhood.”

See more hilarious Trey reactions below.

me standing outside trey songz home tonight pic.twitter.com/6uQe2WspQ3 — jae † (@Lovely_Jaelyn) February 3, 2021

Me at this Trey Songz situation 😭😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TdDNq6Xtve — Marissa🕊🤍 (@Issa_Bugg01) February 3, 2021

His music hit different now … Alexa play “neighbors know my name by trey songz” … #treysongz pic.twitter.com/epRXlN2Xha — Faith (@Bad_galDez) February 3, 2021

Goodmorning to TREY SONGZ AND TREY SONGZ ONLYYYYY pic.twitter.com/zf748hsiwx — Alexandria🌻 (@makaylamondy) February 3, 2021

Trey Songz’ Alleged Sex Tape Leaks — Has Ladies Saying ‘Ahh’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 96.3: