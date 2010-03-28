Movie Buzz: Back From the Future

It’s not every day that a movie with an endearingly goofy title like “Hot Tub Time Machine” hits theaters. Web searches on the raunchy comedy have been rockin’ out for weeks, strong evidence that moviegoers are likely to take a dip in the ’80s-inspired flick this weekend.

And though the cast is impressive, with stars like John Cusack, Craig Robinson, and Rob Corddry all “kicking some past” when they travel back to the 1980s, it’s an actor with cinematic time travel experience who is really heating up the search box. Who is this mystery man?

MILD SPOILER ALERT AHEAD

Still with us? OK, here we go. Crispin Glover, who played George McFly in “Back to the Future” has a substantial role in “Hot Tub Time Machine.” Glover, known as much for giving odd interviews as he is for playing odd characters, plays a one-armed bellhop named Phil. When Cusack and company travel back to 1986, they find Glover’s character has all his limbs. The joke then becomes: How did he lose his arm?

We won’t spoil the surprise, but we can tell you that many Web searchers are eager to know more. Online lookups on “crispin glover hot tub” and “crispin glover in hot tub time machine” are climbing, as are related searches on “hot tub time machine spoilers.” Folks haven’t forgotten Glover’s most famous movie, either. There is renewed interest in “george mcfly quotes.”

It’s also worth noting that Mr. Glover is competing against himself at the box office this weekend. Not only does he have a nice role in “Hot Tub,” he’s also starring in “Alice in Wonderland,” the number one movie three weekends in a row. To paraphrase the great George McFly, seeing a Crispin Glover movie this weekend is your density… we mean, your destiny.

Source: Yahoo! Buzz Log: Back From The Future

