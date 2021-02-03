National
HomeNational

Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry Reid, Who Once Marveled How Obama Had ‘No Negro Dialect’

Words matter.

Inspire U: The Podcast
US President Barack Obama speaks alongsi

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

A proposal to rename the main airport in Las Vegas for one of Nevada’s longest-serving Senators could get tricky if the current racial reckoning happening across the country has anything to do with it.

State officials have called to rename McCarran International Airport after former Sen. Harry Reid, who served more than three decades on Capitol Hill representing Nevada in both chambers of Congress. But, at least for this writer, any time Reid’s name is mentioned, it is nearly impossible not to be reminded of the time he used some colorful terms to describe Barack Obama.

But first, back to the airport.

The Clark County Commission, a panel of all Democrats, is expected to consider the name change at a meeting later this month, according to the Associated Press.

The person for whom the airport is currently named has a history of racism, which has partially fueled the calls for its name to be changed.

“Former Senator Pat McCarran leaves a dark cloud of racism and anti Semitism that have no place in our state, especially at the welcoming point for millions of international visitors from every walk of life,” an online petition to have the airport named says in part.

DC: Obama Holds Bi-Partisan Meeting With Congressional Leaders

Source: Pool / Getty

But if we rewind about 13 years ago, that was when Reid had some choice commentary about what he saw as Obama’s ability to code-switch, thanks in part to the color of the then-presidential candidate’s skin as well as the eloquence of his speech.

Reid, who was in his late 60s at the time in 2008, suggested that because Obama was “light-skinned” and spoke “with no Negro dialect, unless he wanted to have one,” he was destined to win the presidency.

Conversely, of course, Reid’s comments — perhaps dripping with implicit bias — suggest that he believed a candidate with darker skin who did not speak Obama’s brand of the Queen’s English would never stand a chance to win the White House.

It would be two more years before Reid’s comments would officially come to light, revealed in a book authored by two journalists who wrote: “Reid was convinced, in fact, that Obama’s race would help him more than hurt him in a bid for the Democratic nomination.”

Reid promptly apologized — “I deeply regret using such a poor choice of words” — and Obama accepted it just as quickly, rendering the entire episode (to some people) one big nothing burger.

Omar Wasow, who co-founded the social media network Black Planet, wrote in the Root in 2010 that there was absolutely nothing wrong with what Reid said.

“Clearly, using ‘Negro dialect’ is about half-a-century behind the times, but does anyone think Reid meant ill by his anachronism?” Wasow asked before adding later: “more importantly, the substance of Reid’s comments is spot on.”

Obama Meets With Congressional Leadership At The White House

Source: Pool / Getty

Dr. Boyce Watkins wrote in an op-ed for NewsOne at the time that America should use the opportunity to have a much-needed conversation about race.

“Rather than shooting down any political figure who states the obvious, we should figure out why it is the case that America would not vote for Obama if he were dark or were caught speaking in ‘negro dialect’ (although I have no clue what that means),” Watkins wrote. “White supremacist thinking is everywhere, and if we don’t have an honest conversation on race, we are going to continue running into the same old problems.”

Of course, the flip side of that argument is that an elected official serving in a national capacity with constituents who are African American should have known in 2008 that it is completely unacceptable for any white person to refer to a Black person as a Negro, period. Not knowing better opens the door to a host of other questions about Reid, including if he harbors any racist feelings, whether he knows it or not.

Obama, for his part, tried to downplay the controversy during an interview with Roland Martin in 2010.

Calling Reid his “friend,” Obama said, “He apologized, recognizing that he didn’t use appropriate language, but there was nothing mean-spirited in what he had to say and he’s always been on the right side of the issues. The fact that we spend days on this instead of talking about the unemployment rate or talking about how we deal with critical issues like energy and health care is an indication of why I think people don’t understand what’s happening in Washington.”

President Obama Joins Harry Reid At Campaign Rally In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Upping the ante on his racial rhetoric, Reid in 2009 went on to compare health care reform to slaves attaining their freedom.

In response to Republicans asking Democrats to “Slow down, stop everything, let’s start over,” on health care reform, Reid offered up his analogy to people who opposed the emancipation of slaves.

“You think you’ve heard these same excuses before? You’re right,” Reid said on the Senate floor. “In this country…there were those who dug in their heels and said, ‘Slow down, it’s too early. Let’s wait. Things aren’t bad enough.’”

One thing’s for sure: Words matter.

That truth was on display six years later when Reid — who, unlike McCarren, has a history of working to advance causes for African Americans — would be among the loudest voices calling Donald Trump a racist during an address on the Senate floor.

“It’s time for Republicans to stop closing their eyes to Donald Trump’s racism, and it’s time for reporters and journalists to be honest with the American people,” Reid told his Senate colleagues with less than two months to go before the 2016 election. “They owe America the truth. Through his words and deeds, Donald Trump is a racist.”

SEE ALSO:

Obama To Roland Martin: Reid Is Good Man, On Right Side Of History

Reid Compares Health Care Reform To Slaves’ Freedom

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

26 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

UPDATED: 7:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 2, 2021 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. The most recent installment of the ongoing Karen saga came in the form of a wealthy, entitled young wife of a faithful Republican donor when they both heckled LeBron James during an NBA game in Atlanta on the first night of Black History Month. Identified as Juliana Carlos, the maskless white woman stood up and confronted LeBron, interrupting the game, before she and her husband were ejected from attendance. https://twitter.com/stevsjas/status/1356468582280876036?s=20 LeBron would go on to dub her, "Courtside Karen," a term that instantly stuck. https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1356467866632085504?s=20 With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like in June when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier this year when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry Reid, Who Once Marveled How Obama Had ‘No Negro Dialect’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…
 10 hours ago
02.04.21
Photos
Close