Sneak Trip?: Kanye West Removes 500 Pairs of Sneakers From Kim Kardashian’s Home

Those rumors of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian being on the rocks just got some more damning evidence. Reportedly, Kanye West removed 500 pairs of his sneakers from his wife’s home.

Technically it’s their home considering they’re still married—at least for now. But nothing says it might be time to move on than a sneakerhead rounding up their kicks.

Page Six has been going extra hard on the KimYe divorce rumors and recently posted a story detailing their maneuvers. According to the outlet, West has started moving some of his things out of their famed Calabasas crib, including 500 pairs of sneakers. We would to see an accounting of what exactly he moved—loads of Yeezy 350s, some Nike Yeezys, maybe?

Kardashian is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos—yes, COVID-19 is still outside—and Yeezy took the opportunity to head on over to Calabasas and grab a bunch of his stuff. Reportedly, it was all planned, so it’s not like West was sneaking around, no pun intended.

Also worth noting is that Kardashian posted a couple of pictures of herself in a bikini while rockinga pair the Yeezy Foam Runners with the caption “Just Chillin’.”

According to multiple reports, Kanye West has been living on his famed Wyoming ranch while Kim Kardashian has been with the kids in California. The latter already has a lawyer on deck.

Interestingly, plenty of the pending divorce stories lean heavily on the Kardashian side of things. It should be forgotten that the Kardashian and Jenner clans has a reputation for pushing the narrative they want the public to see that doesn’t necessarily correlate with reality.

All things considered, Trump supporter Kanye West better have his own team in place just in case things do get ugly.

