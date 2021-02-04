Erica “Buss It” Banks Talks Relationship With Megan Thee Stallion, New Music + More

Radio One Exclusives
Now you may know her from that fire new single, “Buss It” but she goes by the name of Erica Banks and she stopped by the QuickSilva Show to chit chat for a bit. Now, “Buss It” was trending on TikTok and it didn’t stop there. Erica talks about her favorite “Buss It” challenge and how it spiraled into something viral and successful. Banks says sampling music wasn’t really the plan, “I was just being creative … no motive behind it”. Quick and Diva discuss Erica’s experience working with Yella Beezy on his new single “Star”, make sure y’all go check that out. Banks shared her experience growing up and Dallas and even gave Diva a few pointers on where to visit. Also, Erica got a chance to play Think Quick, how y’all think she did?

To see what else Quick and Diva talked about with Erica Banks, check out the full interview below:

Also, watch Dominique Da Diva’s previous interview with Erica Banks here:

[caption id="attachment_940557" align="aligncenter" width="410"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] The new year has given us a gift that keeps giving in the #BussItChallenge, and a new entrant in the social media dance craze proves that point. Jordyn Woods dropped it low in her version of the challenge and if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a happily kept man. We won’t make a big fuss out of it and because we’ve reported on the challenge plenty, and we should all be saluting Erica Banks for creating the “Buss It” song and collecting big bags on top of it as is. Simply put, like all others who have done the challenge all the way through, the videos usually feature a woman dressed down and regular degular, and all of a sudden, to the tune of Banks’ sample of Nelly’s “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from “Hot In Herre,” the woman drops it low, glows up, and twerks happily. If you’ve seen past photos of Jordyn Woods, then you know that it’s a sight for sore eyes for real. Check out the Tik Tok video below. Keep scrolling to see the commentary from Twitter. https://www.tiktok.com/@jordynwoods/video/6922125988193258758?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891374147847439878&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0 — Photo: WENN/Getty

