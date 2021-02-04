Mr. Me Too: Funkmaster Flex Got Lipo Because He Heard Kanye And Drake Did It [Video]

In this age the genre of Rap is more about the look than the talent. Apparently Funkmaster Flex took this to heart when he recently went under the knife, on the ‘Gram.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the legendary DJ paid a visit to Gillie The Kid and Wallo for an installment of the Million Dollarz Worth Of Game podcast. While the duo got him to explain his indelible disdain for Jay-Z it is his reasoning for getting liposuction that has left the culture scratching their heads. During the interview he made it clear that it was far from a rash decision and he actually did a lot of homework to ensure it was right for him. He stated that diet and exercise still did not solve for some of his problem areas thus the infamous appointment.

Flex went on to post the footage from the procedure on Instagram. He explained why he felt comfortable sharing that moment with the world. “I went public with it just because I thought everyone did—now, I can’t say I seen, but I can say, you know, I did, to my knowledge, Drake and Kanye and LL [Cool J] and people like that, that’s what they were doing,” the Bronx native said. “When I called and I got in touch with the guy who did it for me, I was recommended because current football players and current boxers go to him.”

Naturally his reasoning drew more questioning to which he said he can’t 100% confirm if the aforementioned rappers did indeed get tummy tucks. Yeezy did cop to it back in the slavery was a choice era, though.

You can watch the Q&A below.

