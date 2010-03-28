Beyonce’s Pregnancy Rumors ‘Untrue’

MediaTakeout.com reported earlier this week that a solid source had stated that Beyonce’ and Jay-Z were expecting a newborn, Bey’s reps denied this.

last year Beyonce told Access Hollywood that kids might be in their sights by the time she turned 30 in 2011. “The kids, I don’t know … in three years, maybe,” she said at the time. “It’s a lot of work.”

Um, yea Bey. Kids are probably a lot more work. I’d wait. You still have some good years ahead of you.

I know this and most people but if you get too personal with Beyonce’ about her private life she can turn into Sasha Fierce. This interviewer is an idiot. Yo! Respect peoples privacy!

Watch the video.

