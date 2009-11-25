Cash Money Does Good for Their Hood

New Orleans hip-hop label Cash Money Records is helping to make the holiday season a more enjoyable experience for families in need. “The Times-Picayune” reports that the label’s founders, Bryan “Baby” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams, handed out one-thousand free turkeys on Tuesday. In addition to the free turkeys, the Williams brothers also distributed other trimmings needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. This year marks the 13th year that Cash Money Records has handed out Thanksgiving dinners to New Orleans families in need. The event is administered through the Williams brothers’ Johnnie and Gladys Williams Foundation, which is named after their parents.

Tuesday was also a big day musically for Bryan “Baby” Williams. The emcee released his fourth studio record, “Pricele$$,” under his alter ego Birdman. The record features the hit single “Money To Blow” with Lil Wayne and Drake.

