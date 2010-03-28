10 Breakfast Foods to Lose Weight

If you’re dieting, then you know how hard it is to be hungry all day. Start the day right with the most important meal of the day — breakfast! But don’t blow your diet! Here’s my list of the ten best breakfast foods to help you lose weight…

1. Grapefruit

Photo Credit: smitten

Grapefruit is delicious and is loaded with vitamins that will keep you healthy and perk you up! It’s a great way to start the day, and half a grapefruit will keep you full for most of the morning, especially if you grab a handful of granola or a slice of toast to go with it!

2. Low-fat yogurt

Photo Credit: TulipFleurs (busy mode here and there)

There are dozens and dozens of tasty varieties of low-fat yogurt offered by Dannon and Yoplait (my fave!). Keep a few in the freezer for a frozen breakfast treat, or mix in some crunchy granola for more filling breakfast. Low-fat yogurts make a great breakfast because they’re portable and oh-so-yummy!

Photo Credit: DodogoeSLR

Whole grain cereals will make you feel fuller, longer, so if you start your day with a bowl, you’ll stay full until lunchtime. That means no diet-busting mid-morning donut snack! They key with whole grain cereals is to make sure it’s not loaded with sugar, and to stick to the suggested serving size. Measure if you have to!

4. Oatmeal

Photo Credit: ☽Moon~Goddess~Earth☾

Oatmeal will also help you feel full until lunchtime, but it has one advantage over cold whole-grain cereals, especially in these harsh Michigan winters — it’s hot. Top with berries and a touch of honey, and enjoy… again, though, be careful of serving sizes, and instant varieties that are loaded with sugars.

5. Banana

Photo Credit: PNetzer

Who doesn’t love a fresh banana? They’re full of vitamins and potassium, and are very filling! They’re great on their own or sliced up on hot or cold whole grain cereal or even as a toast-topper! If you’re in a hurry, grab one and toss it into your backpack or handbag… they’re perfectly portable!

6. Meal replacement shake

Photo Credit: escalepade

This is an easy out. There are dozens of delicious, nutritious meal replacement shakes on the market. My favorite is SlimFast, but you can try all the different kinds until you find one you like in a flavor you love. Keep a case of these on hand for the mornings when you’re running late…