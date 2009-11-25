New CD for "Bey" in 2010?

New music from R&B diva Beyonce might not be far off. Billboard.com reports that the “Single Ladies” singer is reportedly planning to release a new album in 2010. During her recent concert at the U.K.’s Trent FM Arena in Nottingham, Beyonce told the crowd, quote, “This is my last show for this tour in the UK, so hopefully, I’ll see you all in a year with a new album.” Music producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins confirmed the news on his Twitter account, stating that he was working with the singer on some songs for her upcoming record. Beyonce’s last release was 2008’s “I Am…Sasha Fierce.” The record produced hits like “Single Ladies,” “Ego,” “Sweet Dreams,” and the current single “Video Phone.” To date, “I Am…Sasha Fierce” has sold approximately two-point-five-million copies in the U.S. alone.

This Thanksgiving, Beyonce fans can tune in to ABC to watch the one-hour special “Beyonce – I Am…Yours.” The special broadcast will feature concert and behind-the-scenes footage from Beyonce’s recent DVD release “I Am…Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas.” “Beyonce – I Am…Yours” will air at 9 p.m. Eastern.

