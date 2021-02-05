Lil Yachty Is Working With Mattel To Make An Uno Card Game Movie

One of the culture’s most favorite pastimes is about to come to the big screen. Lil Yachty is reportedly working on a film based on Uno.

Boat is taking his talents to Tinseltown once again. The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that he is working with Mattel to bring the popular children’s game to life as a movie. It is billed as an “action heist comedy, set in the underground hip hop world of Atlanta”. Additionally the Glacier Boy is reportedly interested in starring in the project. Marcy Kelly (Mean Girls) has penned the script.

Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and Brian Sher will serve as executive producers. On the brand side Mattel’s Robbie Brenner will executive produce along with Kevin McKeon. “Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forwards to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic UNO game into a comedic action-adventure” said Brenner in a formal press release. The “Speed Me Up” rapper detailed his enthusiasm to be apart of the film and why it is a no brainer when it comes to his involvement. “I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”

The movie is slated for a late 2021 / early 2022 release.

Photo: Reebok

