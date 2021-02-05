Diva’s Daily Dirt: Brandy And Whitney Houston’s ‘Cinderalla’ Comes To Disney+

Nick Cannon Will Be Returning To #WILDNOUT Afterall
It’s been about seven months after initially being fired for his controversal anti-Semitic comments. An MTV Entertainment spokesperson spoke with ET and explained, “Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms. Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that’s why we have invited him to rejoin our team.”
Nick Cannon is currently recovering from COVID-19. We hope he has a speedy recovery and we look forward to the next season of #WILDNOUT! Looks like it’s going to be epic!
BRANDY AND WHITNEY HOUSTON’S ‘CINDERELLA’ COMES TO DISNEY+
It’s been 24 years since its premiere and now its coming back to inspire even more black and brown generations to come! “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” starring Brandy and Whitney Houston is officially coming to Disney+ at the ‘stroke of midnight’ on Feb.12.
Brandy appeared on ‘The View’ to make the special announcement and reflected on the groundbreaking role as the first Black Cinderella. “It meant everything to me because first of all, I got to work with my childhood idols, Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters,” she said. “The impact that it had on me and the lives of so many families and girls that look like me, it was just unbelievable. Looking back, I can now share this with my daughter and watch it.”
The original premiere garnered over 60 million viewers back in 1997.
Wild ‘N Out Back After Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments, Twitter Is Excited
Nick Cannon called white people subhuman savages and is getting his job back. Please shut up about "white privilege." He is exercising a privilege here that would never be given to any white person.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 5, 2021
Dude sent that tweet and basically said Nick Cannon getting his gig back cancels out any argument for white privilege and then said white people could never get away with that.... wait? Is that Mel Gibson I hear? Hold up... others are coming up to the mic...— Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) February 5, 2021
I feel like Nick Cannon should’ve took his ideas to another company— King Juwan (@KingTrillaX) February 5, 2021
I hope Nick Cannon play his cards right this time. Ownership is key, they can’t keep slapping him on the wrist when they don’t like something— Carl Mickens (@dwaine818) February 5, 2021
Y’all Nick Cannon returning to Wild ‘N out 🤗yesss sir I can’t wait to laugh my ass off 😂— 🩸 (@WHO_LEONNA) February 5, 2021
Hmmm Viacom brought back nick cannon basically resuming wildn out. I would went to revolt and just called it something else— 𝙃.𝘼. 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙄𝙄𝙄 (@octobers_own_13) February 5, 2021
Nick Cannon watched three Farrakhan speeches and then Wildn Out got pulled. Crazy world— Avuncular Philosopher (@slimjymmin) February 3, 2021
They letting the boy Nick Cannon back in... https://t.co/1PNIGxpfJN— Ellis M (@InEboyWeTrust) February 5, 2021
Nick Cannon and Wild N’ Out is back!!! This is not a drill!!!!— ♚D.Steele♤ (@YaBoy_MrSteele) February 5, 2021
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Brandy And Whitney Houston’s ‘Cinderalla’ Comes To Disney+ was originally published on kysdc.com