T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended Due To Sexual Abuse Claims

T.I. and Tiny have been accused by multiple women of various sexual abuse allegations. Soon after, production of the couple’s VH1 reality show has been suspended until everything can get sorted out.

In case you missed it, Sabrina Peterson opened the flood gates when she accused T.I. of holding gun to her head. More women then came forward accusing the Atlanta rapper and his R&B singer wife of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, drug abuse and emotional manipulation, among other salacious claims.

T.I. and Tiny are adamantly denying the allegations.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” said the couple in a statement to Complex. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

It should be no surprise that VH1 decided to take a pause on producing T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The network is clearly waiting to see how things shake out.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” an MTV rep said in a statement to Deadline. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

T.I. also took to IG to adamantly deny participating in any sort of sexual trafficking or that anything done behind close doors was done without consent.

