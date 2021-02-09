Candace Owens Considering Presidential Run?

Candace Owens is like a political cold sore, she just doesn’t go away. The conservative pundit’s latest grand plan hints at a potential presidential run in 2024, which could get in the way of her buddy Donald Trump’s plans to run once more.

Over the weekend, Owens, 31, tweeted out her potential run for president but it seems like more of a fleeting thought than anything.

“I love America. Thinking about running for President,” Owens wrote, using an American Flag emoji as an accent, catching the eye of her 2.5 million followers. It wasn’t immediately clear if she is vying for a run in 2024 or beyond, but it should be noted that she has not held an elected office position.

Owens has made similar utterances in the past, including last November where she responded to a social media post from boxer Devon Alexander that she could end up being Trump’s successor. Back in April of 2020, Owens contemplated a run for a seat in the U.S. Congress but the move never bore fruit.

Although she didn’t create the Blexit term, Owens has commandeered the name and founded an organization in 2018 urging Black people to embrace the conservative views she champions. As a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, Owens has amassed fame and notoriety among right-leaning media outlets, including The Daily Wire where she is slated to host her upcoming podcast.

Critics of Owens see her as a contrarian and opportunist using her unique vantage point as a Black woman to reimagine what it means to be conservative in the country. While she’s most certainly adept at dancing around tough questions, Owens also has a propensity to whip up her supporters and use them as attack dogs against all things liberal.

Owens recently caught the ire of Twitter after attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for sharing that the U.S. Capitol attacks triggered thoughts of being a survivor of sexual assault.

