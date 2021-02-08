Black Styleblazers Series: Africa Miranda Is Changing The Beauty Game, One Product At A Time

Black History Month wasn’t always the 28-day celebration of Blackness we know it to be today. Back in 1926, Black historian Carter G. Woodson proposed the second week of February be named “Negro History Month.” The idea caught momentum and by 1969 Black educators and students of Kent University advocated to make this a month-long celebration of our existence.
The first official celebration of Black History Month took place at Kent State from January 2 to February 28, 1970. Fifty-one years later, we’ve been uplifting Black pioneers within our community during the second month of the year. While it’s amazing to speak to the accolades of celebrities, politicians, and philanthropists who inspire us daily, there is a wide range of everyday entrepreneurs who are also worthy of recognition.
Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs. Underfunded and overlooked, we manage to persevere by carving out our own lane and starting businesses that position us for success. As part of a month-long series, I want to highlight 4 Black women who are making serious waves in the fashion and beauty industries. We kicked off the series with Mikaela Pabon, but now we’re passing the baton to beauty and style guru, Africa Miranda.
Africa Miranda is a model, actress, host, author, beautypreneur and a digital personality. Over the last 15 years she’s graced television screens, magazine covers, and now she’s diving head first into the beauty industry. Beauty by Africa Miranda is a collection of products that aims to hydrate, and illuminate your skin.
The traditional concept of work hasn’t been on Africa’s radar for years. She’s always been one to create her own lane and then dominate it. Over the last couple of years we’ve seen a spike in Black women transitioning from the traditional corporate life to entrepreneurship. “It is exciting! I love that Black women are stepping out and creating business that are not only impacting their communities but also changing the financial trajectory for themselves and their families,” says Africa.
Black Styleblazers Series: Africa Miranda Is Changing The Beauty Game, One Product At A Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com