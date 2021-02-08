Angie’s Motivation: “Small Habits Produce Big Results Over Time!”

Angie shares some motivation inspired by the Super Bowl LV! Listen to this message and share it with a friend who needs some Monday motivation. Today’s motivation is the quote, “small habits produce big results over time.” It’s really all about consistency. When you work at something over time in small amounts, you’ll eventually start to see results over time. Listen to the motivation of the day to get inspired.

