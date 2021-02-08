Bow Wow “My Pain,” Vic Mensa ft. Wyclef Jean & Chance The Rapper “Shelter” & More | Daily Visuals

For a second there a few weeks back Bow Wow was the hottest rapper in the game when he attracted a huge crowd to the club in H-Town and held a potential super spreader event. Though he got a lot of backlash for the event the man was on top of the world for a few hours as he rocked the crowd with, well, we’re not sure which songs he performed but he seemed amped.

Now that he’s got some buzz going, Bow Wow is looking to strike while the iron lukewarm and releases some black-and-white visuals for “My Pain” which finds BW airing his grievances on women, the press, and social media. Tell ‘em why you mad, son!

Back in Chicago Vic Mensa continues to be one of the wokest rappers in the game and for his clip to the Wyclef Jean and Chance The Rapper assisted “Shelter,” walks through a block where bodies lay on the streets with flowers on their person. Pretty deep stuff, here.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Talib Kweli and Diamond D, Peso Peso featuring Trippie Redd, and more.

BOW WOW – “MY PAIN”

VIC MENSA FT. WYCLEF JEAN & CHANCE THE RAPPER – “SHELTER”

TALIB KWELI & DIAMOND D – “GOTHAM”

CURREN$Y – “MISTY”

GENERAL STEELE & ES-K – “JAMES BOND”

PESO PESO & TRIPPIE REDD – “BRAD PITT”

MERLAKU RA – “THANKLESS”

YELAWOLF & CASKEY – “BEEN A PROBLEM”

SELFMADE KEV – “HOPE”

