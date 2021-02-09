Who’s Cappin?! Gorilla Glue Girl Is Considering Suing The Gorilla Glue Company [WATCH]

We’ve all seen the pics & videos by now, but Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, is now reportedly claiming the company’s product labels are misleading. As TMZ reported, Brown hired an attorney, with whom she’s been discussing her legal options against the Gorilla Glue company. Lore’l isn’t buying all of it, and that’s why #GorillaGlueGirl​ is getting Who’s Cappin this morning! Do you agree with Lo or think she has a legal case?!

