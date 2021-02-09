Drew Sidora Flaunts Her Fabulous New Wig

Real Housewives Of Atlanta newbie Drew Sidora is flaunting her new wig on the ‘gram. Why is that news? In case you haven’t been keeping up with ‘RHOA,’ Drew had it out with co-star Toya over the appearance of her wigs. A storyline that went from keep it cute to catty in matter of a few episodes.

Toya had much to say about Drew’s wigs, even calling it a “pet” and giving it the name “Drewisha” at one point. On another occasion, she offered to buy Drew a wig but Drew snapped back reminder her she works with the bets hairstylists in the game. The mean girl antics didn’t stop there. Toya really outdid herself when she tried to gift Drew with a custom wig. It backfired when Drew clapped back at the influencer by giving her an autographed copy of her headshot.

Drew showed off her new do and it’s a clear shot at her haters. Drew models her highlighted tresses in a video that she simply captioned “It’s only up from here,” while tagging her hairstylist Omar Hair, who goes by @iamomarking on Instagram. She also mentioned her makeup artist Artez La’Mon Noel a.k.a @King.Ortez.

She completed the look with a mint green and black print jumpsuit. Drew’s friends stopped by her comments section to rave about her look. Her TLC TV movie co-star Keke Palmer wrote, “You’re soooo pretty Drew.”

In other Drew Sidora news, the actress and singer dropped a snippet of her new single “Winner,” which will be featured in the upcoming BET film Never And Again that drops on Feb 11th.

